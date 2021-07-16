Facebook joins Amazon in requesting the FTC Chief’s recusal.

Facebook filed a formal request on Wednesday to have FTC chair Lina Khan recused from any antitrust action against the social media giant, claiming that she is prejudiced and cannot decide impartially.

The move comes after Amazon made a similar request last month in anticipation of the regulatory agency’s new chief, nominated by President Joe Biden, launching a wave of antitrust enforcement actions against Big Tech corporations.

According to Facebook’s appeal to the FTC, Khan has “consistently made public statements not merely accusing Facebook of conduct that deserves condemnation but also expressing her judgment that the conduct fits the criteria of an antitrust infraction.”

Khan’s scholarly works, work for the activist Open Markets Institute and a congressional subcommittee that undertook a thorough antitrust investigation, as well as her public views and comments on Twitter, were referenced by Facebook.

Facebook’s attorneys argued that these actions “would lead any disinterested observer to conclude that she has prejudged Facebook’s alleged antitrust liability,” and that “that appearance of prejudgment requires her immediate recusal from any involvement in the antitrust litigation against Facebook” under judicial precedent.

In June, a prominent proponent of breaking up Big Tech businesses was sworn in as chair of the Federal Trade Commission, increasing the likelihood of antitrust enforcement.

According to the petition, her academic works and other comments point to her view that Facebook and other major digital businesses should be divided up.

For example, she wrote in a 2019 law review article that Facebook “has both barred competitors from its platform and appropriated their business information and functionality,” and that the social media giant “has established a systemic informational advantage (gleaned from competitors) that it can reap to thwart rivals and strengthen its own position.”

Amazon made a similar argument, citing Khan’s 2017 law journal article “Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox,” in which Khan argued that the current antitrust enforcement framework, which is based on “consumer welfare,” is ill-equipped to deal with “market power in the modern economy” of behemoths like Amazon.