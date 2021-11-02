Facebook is on the defensive over its work in “vulnerable” countries.

Facebook’s vice president Nick Clegg responded Monday to criticism that the company’s efforts to battle misinformation outside of the West are woefully inadequate, admitting that “we need to do more.”

The “Facebook Papers,” a vast trove of leaked internal documents, have shed light on the company’s efforts to combat the spread of false information and hate speech in emerging economies, particularly India.

The papers revealed that 87 percent of Facebook’s anti-misinformation expenditure is spent in the United States, despite the fact that the vast majority of its users are located elsewhere.

Clegg, Britain’s former deputy prime minister, spoke via video link at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, saying “serious issues” had been raised about Facebook’s activities in “fragile” countries.

He stressed, though, that the corporation had invested “substantial resources” in resolving the issue.

“We now have content moderation in over 70 nations, and we’re always adding new ones,” he said, noting that this year he employed moderators in 12 new languages, including Haitian Creole.

“We certainly learned some fairly harrowing lessons from what happened in Myanmar,” he continued, referring to the country’s widespread use of Facebook to incite ethnic strife.

Since 2014, Clegg claimed, Facebook’s policies had undergone “significant modifications,” with more resources going to nations deemed “at risk” in terms of human rights.

He noted that “break glass” options, which allow Facebook to “dramatically” decrease information circulation, had lately been utilized in Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Former Facebook programmer Frances Haugen, who released the information, has accused the business of causing massive damage in countries far away from its Silicon Valley headquarters.

She told the Web Summit on Monday that the social network’s algorithms have made “polarizing and divisive content” more accessible in people’s timelines for years.

“That can produce spoiled Thanksgiving feasts in places like the United States,” she said, but “in more fragile locations around the world,” the repercussions can be catastrophic.

She used Ethiopia as an example of a place where social media had “amped up” violence.

She noted that Facebook has long struggled to combat hate speech in Ethiopia due to the dozens of various dialects used by Ethiopians.

Facebook’s moderation efforts in Ethiopia, according to Clegg, are “much better” today than they were a few years ago.

He went on to say, “We have the capacity to review information in a number of the most widely utilized languages,” including Amharic, Tigrinya, and Somali.

