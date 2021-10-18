Facebook is looking to hire 10,000 people in the EU to help build the ‘Metaverse.’

Facebook announced on Monday that it will hire 10,000 workers in the European Union to help construct the “metaverse,” a virtual reality version of the internet that the company envisions as the future.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, has been a key figure in the Silicon Valley buzz surrounding the concept of the metaverse, which would blur the barriers between the physical and digital worlds.

For example, the technology might allow someone to put on virtual reality glasses that make it appear as if they’re face-to-face with a friend, even when they’re hundreds of miles apart and linked via the internet.

“The metaverse has the potential to open up new creative, social, and economic possibilities.” And Europeans will shape it from the beginning,” Facebook wrote in a blog post.

The European Union will hire “highly specialized engineers” over the next five years, but the business provided few additional specifics about its ambitions for the new metaverse team.

“The EU has a lot of benefits that make it a wonderful area for software companies to invest,” the blog post stated. “A vast consumer market, first-class colleges, and, most importantly, top-quality talent.”

The news comes as Facebook deals with the impact from a damaging scandal, severe service failures, and growing calls for regulation to rein in its tremendous power.

After former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies suggesting Facebook knew its sites could be harmful to young people’s mental health, the business has faced a barrage of criticism in the last month.

Andreas Aktoudianakis, the European Policy Centre’s EU lead digital policy expert, highlighted that Facebook has “a bad reputation to repair” and that the metaverse launch reflected “a positive narrative” in these trying times.

The hiring drive may also provide Facebook bargaining power as it strives to influence two massive pieces of EU digital legislation, the Digital Markets Act and the Digital Services Act, which are now being negotiated.

But, according to Aktoudianakis, one of the reasons why Europe made sense as a base for Facebook’s new metaverse team was because of the EU’s strict digital regulation.

“If there is a country where there is clarity about what you can do with artificial intelligence — at least in comparison to others,” he said, alluding to equally strict data protection regulations.

"From a business standpoint, I believe Europe would be the best place to establish something like the metaverse."