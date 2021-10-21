Facebook is chastised by an oversight panel, which will investigate the VIP system.

Facebook’s oversight panel announced a review of the company’s mechanism for allegedly exempting high-profile users from its own rules on Thursday, accusing the business of a lack of openness.

A succession of damaging Wall Street Journal reports based on whistleblower disclosures have sparked outrage and renewed congressional scrutiny of Facebook’s influence on mental health and celebrity treatment.

According to Journal stories citing internal papers, the so-called “cross-check” or “XCheck” system shields millions of elite users from restrictions that Facebook claims to apply evenly across the board.

“We have accepted a request from Facebook… to study the company’s cross-check mechanism and give recommendations on how it might be altered,” the network’s semi-independent oversight board wrote in a blog post.

Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen published internal papers revealing the business was aware of possible harm generated by its platforms, causing US politicians to renew their quest for legislation.

The Facebook-funded oversight board, which consists of specialists who have the last say on what is removed or allowed to remain on the network, also chastised Facebook for not being “completely open.”

“On some circumstances, Facebook failed to disclose essential information to the Board, and on other times, the information it did offer was incomplete,” the panel concluded, referring to cross-check system questions.

It referenced Facebook’s ban on former US President Donald Trump, which it evaluated and eventually sustained despite Facebook’s often inadequate information.

Following that, Facebook increased Trump’s ban to two years, claiming that he deserved the harshest penalty for breaking platform rules in the aftermath of a deadly attack on the US Capitol by his followers.

After Trump’s two-year ban expires, Facebook will hire experts to determine if his conduct on the social media platform continues to endanger public safety.

“Being able to trust that information provided to us by Facebook is accurate, comprehensive, and paints a full picture of the topic at hand is critical to the credibility of the oversight board, our working relationship with Facebook, and our ability to render sound judgments on cases,” the board wrote.

In a statement, Facebook promised to be more transparent in its responses to the panel’s questions.

“We feel the board’s work has had an impact,” the statement added, “which is why we requested for input on our cross-check mechanism, and we will aim to be clearer in our explanations to them moving forward.”

