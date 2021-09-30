Facebook is being grilled by US lawmakers over rising mental health concerns.

US legislators requested guarantees from Facebook on Thursday in response to rising worries about the impact of its platforms on teen mental health, but a top executive instead assured them that they are secure.

Senators grilled Facebook’s Antigone Davis in an hours-long Capitol Hill session over scathing revelations that the social media giant’s own research warned of the harm Instagram may cause to teenage girls’ well-being.

“This study is a complete shocker. Senator Richard Blumenthal remarked, “It is powerful, fascinating, riveting proof that Facebook is aware of the detrimental impacts of their site on youngsters, and that it has concealed those facts and findings.”

Under questioning from Blumenthal and other senators, Davis repeatedly stated that a Wall Street Journal series had cherry-picked parts of its research to portray the company’s work in an erroneously negative light.

She told senators that a survey of 12 severe conditions faced by teenagers, including anxiety, melancholy, and eating disorders, revealed that Instagram was typically beneficial to them.

“Teen females who stated they grappled with those difficulties were more likely to think that Instagram was actively helping them, not making it worse,” she said.

Despite this, elements of the company’s own study mentioned in the Journal reports contained statements like “We make one in three teen girls’ body image issues worse.”

In the wake of the accusations, the social media behemoth has faced a mounting reaction, including a hearing on Thursday, and it has paused work on a widely panned plan to create an Instagram version for children under the age of 13.

Facebook maintained that a specially developed platform would give parents more control in an online environment already crowded with kids, but opponents branded it a deceptive tactic to attract the youngest users.

On Thursday, lawmakers asked that Facebook share all of its research and that the corporation drop its plans for a children’s Instagram app.

Davis stated that the corporation was looking into ways to disclose more of its discoveries, but that privacy concerns needed to be addressed.

The corporation shared an extensively annotated version of two presentations on its own research on Wednesday, but it was unclear what percentage of its own investigations they represented.

The firm has been under constant pressure to avoid becoming a platform for the dissemination of disinformation, hatred, and child-harming content while also remaining a free-speech venue.

Legislators have also struggled to establish new rules that would modernize internet protections in legislation enacted decades ago, before social media existed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.