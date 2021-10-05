Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are all popular social media platforms. A widespread outage has occurred.

A large outage rocked Facebook, its Instagram and WhatsApp systems on Monday, potentially affecting tens of millions of people as users flocked to rival networks to vent their frustrations.

Outages were detected about 1545 GMT in heavily populated areas in North America and parts of Europe, according to tracker Downdetector.

Users in the impacted locations who attempted to access Facebook were greeted with the message: “Something went wrong. We’re working on it and will repair it as soon as possible.”

On Twitter, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone stated, “We’re aware that some people are having problems accessing our applications and products,” echoing similar statements from Instagram and WhatsApp.

Although technical issues frequently drive apps down, a significant outage affecting all three platforms, which have billions of users, is rare.

As the disruption lasted several hours, other networks saw an increase in customers.

Signal claimed on Twitter, which was still operational, that “signups are way up on Signal (hello everyone!”).

“We also understand what it’s like to work through an outage, and we wish the engineers working on restoring service on other platforms the best of luck,” it added.

Although Facebook has not commented on the source of the outage, cyber security specialists have discovered indicators that network channels leading to the social media giant have been interrupted.

“Facebook and affiliated properties vanished from the Internet in a flurry of BGP updates,” tweeted Cloudflare’s chief technology officer, John Graham-Cumming.

“We detected a high number of… adjustments (mainly route withdrawals)” minutes before the services went offline, he added.

The outage comes just one day after a whistleblower revealed her identity on US television after leaking a cache of documents saying that Facebook knew its products were fuelling hate and damaging children’s mental health.

Frances Haugen, a 37-year-old data scientist from Iowa, has worked for Google and Pinterest, but she told CBS television show “60 Minutes” that Facebook was “significantly worse” than anything she had seen previously.

With US lawmakers and The Wall Street Journal exposing how Facebook knew its products, particularly Instagram, were damaging young girls, especially around body image, the world’s largest social media site has been embroiled in a tempest sparked by Haugen.