Facebook has taken steps to shut down the Taliban’s WhatsApp accounts.

After the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan and intended to use WhatsApp to help them govern, Facebook announced Tuesday that it was removing accounts tied to the militant Islamic group.

“We have banned the Taliban from our services under our Dangerous Organization policy since they are sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law,” a Facebook representative told AFP.

According to the Financial Times, the Facebook move shut down a WhatsApp hotline set up by the Taliban to accept complaints about violence and looting.

In an email to AFP, a WhatsApp spokeswoman claimed the firm is bound by US restrictions.

“This includes banning accounts that look to be Taliban official accounts,” says the statement. Given the developing situation in Afghanistan, we’re seeking more information from relevant US authorities,” the business added.

“This means we deactivate accounts run by or on behalf of the Taliban, as well as restrict praise, support, and representation of the Taliban.”

Since the offensive that led to the control of the war-torn country, social media providers have been under pressure to deactivate accounts used by the Taliban.

Facebook said it was guiding policy with the support of “a dedicated team of Afghanistan specialists, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have expertise of the local context.”

“As the situation develops, our personnel are keeping a close eye on it. Facebook does not make choices about a country’s recognized government; instead, it recognizes the international community’s authority in making these determinations,” the company added.

Meanwhile, a Taliban official slammed Facebook for restricting “freedom of speech” in the nation as a result of the US firm’s campaign.

“The question should be asked to those people who claim to be promoters of freedom of speech but do not allow publication of all information.. the Facebook company, this question should be asked to them,” the Taliban official said at a news conference streamed online in response to a question about freedom of expression.