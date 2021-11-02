Facebook has put a halt to its facial recognition system due to privacy concerns.

In response to major privacy concerns, Facebook’s parent corporation stated Tuesday that it is shutting down its facial recognition system and destroying a billion faceprints.

The news came as the top social media network faced one of its most serious crises in history, with reams of private papers exposed to reporters, politicians, and US regulators.

In a statement, parent firm Meta said, “There are many worries about the place of face recognition technology in society, and authorities are still in the process of developing a clear set of laws controlling its usage.”

“Given the current state of ambiguity, we feel that restricting the use of face recognition to a small number of use cases is prudent,” it continued.

It’s unclear when the changes will take effect, but Facebook says more than a third of its daily users have chosen to utilize the facial recognition technology.

According to the announcement, shutting down the system “would result in the destruction of more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates.”

In an effort to move past being a scandal-plagued social network and toward its virtual reality vision for the future, the social media behemoth has changed its parent company name to “Meta.”

The rebranding will preserve the names of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, which are used by billions of people around the world. Critics have criticized the move as an attempt to divert attention away from the platform’s problems.