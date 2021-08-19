Facebook Has Launched Virtual Reality ‘Workrooms.’

Facebook introduced technology for “workrooms” on Thursday, allowing users of its Oculus virtual reality headset to collaborate remotely.

To adapt to diverse conditions, the “Horizon Workrooms” initiative allows users to go back and forth from virtual reality to web conferencing.

In an Oculus blog post, the firm stated, “Workrooms is our flagship collaboration experience that allows people come together to work in the same virtual room, regardless of physical distance.”

“It is designed to increase your team’s capacity to collaborate and works across both virtual reality and the web.”

Participants can join a meeting as an avatar in virtual reality or via video call using this technology.

The announcement comes as Facebook works to integrate its hardware, gaming, and virtual reality businesses to create an immersive digital environment known as the “metaverse,” a phrase created by science fiction author Neal Stephenson.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, sees the project as critical to the company’s future diversification beyond social networking and digital advertising.

During the pandemic, more people will be working remotely, and firms will be looking for innovative ways to promote communication among dispersed personnel.

The Oculus division has primarily been utilized for gaming, but as virtual reality is adapted for tourism, remote work, and other purposes, it is gaining appeal in other sectors.