Facebook has been ordered to sell Giphy by a UK regulator.

A British regulator ordered Facebook to sell Giphy on Tuesday, citing concerns that the animated graphics startup’s acquisition would harm competition and advertising.

After consulting with interested firms and organizations and studying potential solutions from Facebook, the Competition and Markets Authority made its conclusion.

The CMA penalized the social media behemoth, whose parent company is now known as Meta Platforms Inc, more than?50 million ($66 million) last month for obstructing the merger process.

The tie-up has already harmed competition in the display advertising sector, according to Stuart McIntosh, who led an investigation into the buyout.

“It will also allow Facebook to further strengthen its huge market influence in social media by limiting competitors’ access to Giphy GIFs if no action is taken,” he added.

“By ordering Facebook to sell Giphy, we are protecting millions of Facebook users while also encouraging competition and innovation in digital advertising.”

Meta, which announced the $400 million purchase of Giphy in May 2020, said it disagreed with the decision and was considering its options, including an appeal.

“With the help of our infrastructure, skills, and resources, both consumers and Giphy are better off,” a company representative stated.

“By working together, Meta and Giphy would improve Giphy’s offering for the millions of consumers, businesses, developers, and API (application programming interface) partners who use Giphy every day in the UK and around the world, giving everyone more options.”

Giphy is a search engine and platform for “stickers” and other items that use the graphics interchange format, also known as GIFs.

According to the CMA, the acquisition would give Facebook enormous market power by blocking or restricting rival sites’ access to Giphy GIFs.

It would also block or restrict access to Giphy GIFs on other social media platforms, driving more traffic to Facebook-owned platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, which account for 73 percent of social media user time in the United Kingdom.

By modifying the conditions of access, competitors like TikTok and Twitter would be forced to offer more user data in order to access Giphy GIFs.

According to the CMA, Facebook terminated Giphy’s advertising capabilities at the time of the acquisition, which is “especially problematic” considering that it controls nearly half of the?7 billion ($9 billion) display advertising market in the United Kingdom.

As a result of this “significant weakening of competition,” “we have decided to require Facebook to sell Giphy, in its whole, to a suitable purchaser.”