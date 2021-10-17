Facebook has announced the creation of 10,000 jobs in the EU to help build the ‘Metaverse.’

Facebook announced on Monday that it will hire 10,000 workers in the European Union to help construct the “metaverse,” a virtual reality version of the internet that the company envisions as the future.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, has been a key figure in the Silicon Valley buzz surrounding the concept of the metaverse, which would blur the barriers between the physical and digital worlds.

For example, the technology might allow someone to put on virtual reality glasses that make it appear as if they’re face-to-face with a friend, even when they’re hundreds of miles apart and linked via the internet.

“The metaverse has the potential to open up new creative, social, and economic possibilities. And it will be shaped by Europeans from the start “In a blog post, Facebook stated.

“Today, we are launching a five-year strategy to create 10,000 new high-skilled jobs in the European Union (EU).”

“Highly specialized engineers” would be among the European hiring, but the business provided little additional specifics about the new metaverse team.

“The EU has a lot of benefits that make it a wonderful area for software companies to invest,” the blog post stated. “A vast consumer market, first-class colleges, and, most importantly, top-quality talent.”

The news comes as Facebook deals with the impact from a damaging scandal, severe service failures, and growing calls for regulation to rein in its tremendous power.

After former employee Frances Haugen leaked internal studies suggesting Facebook knew its sites could be harmful to young people’s mental health, the business has faced a barrage of criticism in the last month.

Facebook’s interest in the metaverse, according to the Washington Post, is “part of a broader campaign to rehabilitate the company’s reputation with politicians and reposition Facebook to shape the regulation of next-wave Internet technology.”

Zuckerberg, on the other hand, appears to be a true proponent of the metaverse age, forecasting in July that Facebook will shift from “mainly being a social media company to being a metaverse company” over the next five years.

In 2014, Facebook paid $2 billion for Oculus, a virtual reality headset business, and has since been working on Horizon, a digital environment where users can engage using VR technology.

Horizon Workrooms, a tool that allows coworkers using VR headsets to attend meetings in a virtual space where they all appear as cartoonish 3D versions of themselves, was released in August. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.