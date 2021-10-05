Facebook Fights Whistleblower Revelations And A Global Outage.

On Monday, Facebook faced two crises: a large-scale outage of its major social network that lasted seven hours, and a whistleblower’s damaging accusations.

Facebook’s own study, which ex-worker Frances Haugen has turned over to authorities and the Wall Street Journal, appears to back up many long-held suspicions and criticisms about the network.

However, as US senators prepared for her highly anticipated hearing on the documents on Tuesday, Facebook struggled to resolve an hours-long outage that could have affected tens of millions of users across its services, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

Downdetector said it has received 10.6 million reports of issues from all across the world, including the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Singapore, with the first reports coming in about 1545 GMT.

The services went back online around seven hours later.

“Undoubtedly, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram services will take longer to recover, but as of 22:28 UTC, Facebook looks to be reconnected to the worldwide Internet, and DNS appears to be operating again,” wrote Cloudfare, a web security company, in a blog post Monday evening.

Although Facebook has not commented on the source of the outage, cyber security specialists have discovered indicators that network channels leading to the social media giant have been interrupted.

“Facebook and affiliated properties vanished from the Internet in a flurry of BGP updates,” Cloudflare’s chief technology officer, John Graham-Cumming, tweeted.

Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s chief technical officer, tweeted his “sincere apologies to everyone impacted by disruptions of Facebook powered services right now” during the outage.

During the outage, users trying to access Facebook in the affected locations were greeted with the message “Something went wrong.” We’re working on it and will repair it as soon as possible.”

Facebook has fought back hard against the criticism of its policies and impact, but this is only the latest setback for the company.

For years, US politicians have promised to regulate Facebook and other social media giants in response to complaints that the platforms infringe on privacy, serve as a platform for hazardous misinformation, and harm the well-being of young people.

After years of criticism of social media and a lack of meaningful legislative changes, some experts were doubtful that much would change.

“There will be a lot of smoke and a lot of fury, but not a lot of action in this situation,” said Mark Hass, an Arizona State University professor.

"It'll have to come down to the platforms, who will be under pressure from their users.