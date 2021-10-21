Facebook claims to be willing to pay the French press for news.

Facebook revealed on Thursday that it has secured an agreement with a group of French newspapers to pay for news items shared by its users, months after Google unveiled intentions to pay them for stories that appear in web searches.

“People on Facebook will be able to continue uploading and sharing news items freely amongst their communities, while also ensuring that the copyright of our publishing partners is safeguarded,” Facebook stated of the license arrangement with the APIG alliance of national and regional newspapers.

In January, Facebook announced the introduction of Facebook News, a French news service that will “provide consumers a dedicated location to access material from verified and credible news sources.”

Pierre Louette, the CEO of APIG, stated that the agreement would provide “substantial financing” to the alliance’s members, “especially the smallest among them.”

It would also bring Facebook in conformity with French and EU legislation, according to Louette, the CEO of the group that publishes the daily newspapers Le Parisien and Les Echos.

Neither Facebook nor APIG have specified how the licensing arrangement will operate.

News organizations facing declining print subscriptions have long grumbled about Google’s refusal to provide a portion of the millions it earns from adverts displayed alongside news content in search results.

Google announced in January that it had achieved an arrangement with APIG to pay publishers for snippets of articles, photographs, and videos that appear in its search results.

Payments would be based on a variety of factors, including the amount of information published and the number of people who viewed it on the internet, according to the statement.

However, six months after the announcement of the breakthrough, France’s competition authorities fined Google 500 million euros ($590 million) for failing to bargain “in good faith” with the media businesses.

Google has filed an appeal, requiring it to return to the negotiating table and make a stronger offer to the media companies.

Google has also been in talks with Agence France-Presse about recognizing neighboring rights, but no agreement has been reached.

Although France was the first EU country to pass a 2019 EU law on “neighboring rights,” Google initially refused to comply, claiming that media organizations already benefit from millions of visits to their websites.

France has also been at the forefront of a global drive to make tech behemoths pay a higher tax rate on their international profits.