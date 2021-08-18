Facebook claims to be assisting in the reduction of Covid vaccine hesitancy.

Vaccine “hesitancy” is decreasing in the United States and other nations, according to Facebook, which attributes the shift to its efforts to filter out misinformation and promote reliable information.

In its quarterly transparency report, Facebook stated that vaccine apprehension had decreased by 50% among Facebook users in the United States, with significant drops in other countries.

The disclosure comes a month after Facebook and the White House had a public battle over President Joe Biden’s accusation that Facebook was “killing people” by allowing vaccination disinformation to proliferate.

For violating its standards on Covid-19 disinformation, Facebook says it removed 20 million pieces of content, sent warnings to millions more, and suspended 3,000 accounts, while also connecting users with credible sources of health information.

Facebook vice president of integrity Guy Rosen told reporters, “We’re focusing on results, which we feel is the correct way to judge the ultimate result.”

“For example, vaccination hesitancy has dropped by half among Facebook users in the United States, while vaccine assessments have risen globally.”

The information comes from a long-term Facebook user study performed in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Maryland.

“Everything is going in the correct direction,” he remarked.

According to Rosen, 18 million users have utilized Facebook’s pro-vaccine profile frames.

“Seeing their friends and family support immunizations is extremely important,” he said.

Facebook’s machine learning technologies are still improving at screening out improper content like hate speech, according to the company.

In the second quarter of the year, the prevalence of violating content – which Facebook maintains is the best method to gauge its filtering success – was just 0.05 percent, according to Rosen.

According to him, this corresponds to five pieces of inappropriate content for every 1,000 views.

“Our primary metric is prevalence… It’s significant because it captures not only what we took down, but also what we missed and what people saw in the end,” Rosen explained.

Facebook did not publish information on the prevalence of Covid-19 disinformation, citing the fast-changing nature of the situation.

“We now have over 65 specific claims about Covid-19 and vaccines that we deleted from our platforms because they are untrue and may add to the risk of imminent physical damage during the pandemic,” said Monika Bickert, vice president of content policy.

“As new trends emerge, we’ll continue to update this list. For example, we added claims to our list in the last month. Brief News from Washington Newsday.