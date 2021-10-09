Facebook claims that some users are having trouble accessing its services.

Just days after a huge outage, Facebook reported some users were having trouble accessing its services again on Friday.

A Facebook representative told AFP, “We’re aware that some consumers and companies are having problems accessing Facebook products.”

“We’re working hard to restore normalcy as soon as possible, and we regret for any inconvenience.”

Facebook did not provide any information on the cause or scope of the issues, prompting people to take to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction.

“What’s the deal with Instagram?” says the narrator. read a tweet that accompanied an image of Bart Simpson, the cartoon character, sitting in a corner in apparent punishment.

“It’s just been four days, and it’s already down.”

DownDetector, a website troubleshooting tool, reported an increase in reports of difficulty accessing or using Facebook, its photo-centric Instagram network, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

“Once again, I’m having issues with Instagram, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp!” In a DownDetector chat area, I read a lament.

For more than six hours on Monday, hundreds of millions of people were unable to access Facebook, Instagram, or WhatsApp, emphasizing the world’s reliance on platforms owned by the Silicon Valley behemoth.

Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure, apologized on his blog for the disruption, which he blamed on “configuration changes” on routers that coordinate network traffic between data centers.