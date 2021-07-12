Facebook and Twitter promise to take action against racial abuse directed at England footballers.

Following England’s painful loss in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final, Facebook and Twitter stated they were scrambling to remove racially unpleasant remarks intended at members of the team.

The social media behemoths announced that they were removing racist and nasty content that had provoked outrage from British politicians.

The acts followed a barrage of hateful words aimed towards Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka, the three players who missed England’s penalties on Sunday, on Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram.

According to a representative for the San Francisco-based short messaging service, “the appalling racial abuse hurled towards England players last night has absolutely no place on Twitter.”

“Over 1,000 Tweets have been swiftly removed and a number of accounts have been permanently suspended for violating our rules in the last 24 hours, thanks to a combination of machine learning-based automation and human review – the vast majority of which we detected ourselves proactively using technology.”

Facebook stated in a statement yesterday that it had “immediately removed comments and accounts targeting hatred at England’s footballers last night,” and that it “will continue to take action against individuals who break our policies.”

“Nothing will solve this problem overnight,” it stated, “but we are committed to keeping our community safe from abuse.”

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, and other world leaders have expressed their displeasure with the internet bullying.

While warning online businesses, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden tweeted, “I share the indignation at horrible racist abuse of our gallant athletes.”

“Social media corporations must do more to address it, and if they do not, our new Online Safety Bill will hold them accountable with sanctions of up to 10% of global revenue,” he said.