Face Recognition on Facebook is being phased out due to privacy concerns.

Scandal-hit In a surprising response to privacy concerns, Facebook announced Tuesday that it is shutting down its much-maligned face recognition technology and destroying scan data on a billion users.

The statement comes as the digital giant is dealing with one of its most serious crises in history, with reams of internal records exposed to media, politicians, and US regulators fueling new calls for government control.

This policy change deactivates a function that automatically identified persons in Facebook users’ digital images and was instrumental in the company’s creation of a global library of faces that became a lightning rod for controversy.

“This transition will constitute one of the most significant revolutions in face recognition utilization in the technology’s history,” noted Jerome Pesenti, Facebook’s parent company Meta’s vice president of artificial intelligence.

“Many people are concerned about the role of facial recognition technology in society, and regulators are still working on establishing clear guidelines for its usage,” he added.

Pesenti did not explain why the move was made at a time when the company was bombarded with reports based on leaked papers alleging that executives are aware that the platform could cause harm.

He said that shutting down the system “would result in the destruction of more than a billion people’s individual facial recognition templates” in the coming weeks.

Privacy advocates applauded the announcement, but some questioned whether it was an attempt to win political points in the wake of recent public relations disasters.

“People who think Facebook’s decision to stop using its facial recognition system and delete faceprints is a big deal and people who think it’s a desperate grab for positive headlines that changes nothing of substance,” tweeted Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the watchdog Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Facial recognition, which was first introduced in 2010, has undergone adjustments to improve privacy, but technology remains the subject of a major litigation and regulatory investigation.

After failing to win dismissal of a complaint alleging it improperly acquired biometric information for “facial tagging” in breach of a 2008 Illinois privacy statute, the social network agreed to a $650 million payout in 2020.

The payout was one of the largest in a US privacy case, only surpassed by Facebook’s $5 billion data-privacy settlement with the Federal Trade Commission.

Facial recognition technology has been banned in several US locations, including San Francisco. Large databases with inaccuracies in identifying some individuals are a source of concern.

