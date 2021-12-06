F1 is holding its breath as Hamilton and Verstappen are neck and neck.

With Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on exactly the same number of points ahead of the weekend’s winner-takes-all showdown in Abu Dhabi, Formula One’s annus mirabilis has come to a fitting conclusion.

Verstappen had a comfortable 32-point lead in July, but Mercedes now has the upper hand, with Hamilton driving like a man with an incredible ninth world title on his mind.

For the first time since Emerson Fittipaldi and Clay Regazzoni in 1974, the title contenders head into the final race level on points after the Briton’s against-all-odds win in Brazil, Qatar cruise, and Sunday’s Saudi surprise.

To escape victorious from the mayhem of a hot and muggy night in Jeddah, Hamilton performed what three-time former world champion Jackie Stewart described as “perhaps the best race he’s ever driven.”

The 36-year-old Britishman and his 12-year-younger Dutch opponent have largely treated one other with respect.

However, after 20 races, the equivalent of travelling from New York to London, the couple arrives at Yas Marina with their relationship at an all-time low.

On Sunday, their vehicles collided for the second time in 2021, with Hamilton blaming Verstappen of “brake-testing” him.

“That guy is insane…

“It was just dangerous driving, buddy,” he said over the team radio, later adding, “He’s definitely over the limit.”

Verstappen denied using underhanded tactics, claiming that he was attempting to reclaim the lead after cutting across him illegally as the Briton attempted to overtake.

Hamilton hasn’t gotten to where he is this week, standing at the threshold of F1 history, without keeping a level mind.

“I’ve avoided contact with the person on so many occasions, and I don’t mind being the one who does it because you live to fight another day, which I definitely did,” he said.

Toto Wolff, the Mercedes team boss, expressed hope that the drivers’ title would be determined by a clean fight on the track next Sunday, given the big stakes at stake.

“You’ve seen instances today that resembled Brazil but at a slower pace. And it is something we do not want to happen in Abu Dhabi.

“The championship should be won by the faster car with the faster driver, not by knocking each other out.”

“And I don’t think the championship deserved a result that was impacted by a crash,” he said, echoing Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost’s infamous rivalry.

