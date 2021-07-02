ExxonMobil’s lobbying tactics are “shameful” and “explosive,” according to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Following a revelation on contentious comments made by lobbyist Keith McCoy, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez labeled ExxonMobil’s methods “shameful” and “explosive.”

After the network published undercover video of McCoy discussing lobbying activities on behalf of the oil and gas giant, Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat who represents New York’s 14th congressional district, talked to Channel 4 News in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

McCoy mentioned many senators who were essential to ExxonMobil’s lobbying effort in recordings collected by Greenpeace UK’s investigative platform, Unearthed, including Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

Undercover Greenpeace reporters learned that McCoy pressured senators to eliminate or minimize climate change provisions from President Joe Biden’s initial $2 trillion infrastructure program. He also argued that ExxonMobil’s public support for a carbon tax was phony.

“This is important because it’s about whether our core democratic rights can be purchased,” Ocasio-Cortez told Channel 4 News.

“And if our rights can be purchased, so can our democracy,” she added. “And democracy is demolished if it is bought.”

McCoy singled out 11 senators, including Manchin, whom he dubbed the “kingmaker.” Manchin is a major figure in the Senate, which is evenly divided, and is considered as crucial to the Democrats’ legislative agenda.

According to Channel 4 News, data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) shows that nine of the senators identified had received financial contributions from ExxonMobil. There is no evidence that any of the senators acted improperly.

On the one hand, it’s stunning, and on the other, it’s not, which is tragic,” Ocasio-Cortez remarked on Thursday.

She cited members of Congress who had refused to accept money from business Political Action Committees (PACs) and claimed she had never met with a corporate lobbyist behind closed doors.

“And the level to which it was practically part of their [ExxonMobil’s] sales pitch that they had access to powerful members of Congress who then try to present these discussions that they have with corporate lobbyists as bipartisan or objective, it’s shameful,” Ocasio-Cortez remarked.

She went on to talk about the “dark underbelly of Washington” that operates in this manner, but noted that it was unusual for a situation like this to be uncovered in real time. She mentioned intentions for a reconciliation bill to be introduced at the same time as the. This is a condensed version of the information.