ExxonMobil aims to double profits while cutting costs.

ExxonMobil unveiled a plan on Wednesday that aims to increase the oil company’s profitability by 2027 by expanding lower-emissions expenditures while maintaining a fossil-fuel-heavy strategy.

ExxonMobil said it would keep a “controlled” approach to overall spending, keeping its yearly capital budget between $20 billion and $25 billion until 2027, when it aims to earn twice as much as it did in 2019.

After lowering spending from more than $30 billion yearly in the years leading up to the epidemic, the corporation is likely to spend less than $20 billion this year.

“Our strategy is designed to maximize shareholder value by exploiting our competitive advantages while keeping flexibility to respond to future legislative changes and technological improvements connected with the energy transition,” said Darren Woods, Chief Executive.

The announcement is the latest hint that major oil firms are taking a cautious approach in the face of ongoing economic uncertainty and calls from environmentalists to halt fossil fuel production.

In the United States, higher gasoline prices have also become a contentious topic. Jen Psaki, a spokeswoman for the White House, chastised “oil company CEOs gloating about the profits they make when… gas prices go up” on Tuesday. ExxonMobil now aims to spend $15 billion on lower-emission investments through 2027, including biofuels and hydrogen, as part of its climate-related activities. Previously, the business announced a $3 billion plan for carbon capture and storage (CCS).

ExxonMobil’s announcement release, however, also highlighted additional crude oil exploration and production projects in Guyana, Brazil, and the United States’ Permian Basin.