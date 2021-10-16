Extreme Right Should Be Banned, According to a Giant Rome Rally.

Tens of thousands of Italians demonstrated in Rome Saturday to demand a ban on the extreme right after riots last weekend over a strict coronavirus permit regime were blamed on neofascists.

Protesters in Piazza San Giovanni, a square historically linked with the left, held signs reading “Fascism: Never Again” and demanded a ban on the overtly neofascist group Forza Nuova (FN).

The Rome office of the CGIL trade union, Italy’s oldest, was stormed on October 9 during riots outside parliament and in the historic center, and FN officials were among those arrested.

“This is not merely a rebuttal to fascist’squadrismo,'” CGIL Secretary General Maurizio Landini remarked, referring to fascist militias that emerged after World War I.

“This square represents all those in Italy who want to transform the country, who want to put an end to political violence,” he told the throng.

Last weekend’s rioting followed a nonviolent protest against Italy’s “Green Pass,” which shows confirmation of immunization, a negative Covid-19 test, or recent recovery from the virus, being extended to all businesses.

The unrest has brought the country’s fascist past to the fore.

Organizers estimated that 200,000 people joined Saturday’s march, with 800 buses and 10 trains scheduled to transport people to the capital.

It took place on the 78th anniversary of the Nazi raid on Rome’s Jewish Ghetto.

On the morning of October 16, 1943, almost 1,000 Jews, including 200 children, were collected up and sent to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The Democratic Party, which has been at the forefront of calls for FN to be outlawed, announced that its petition to parliament to do so had received 100,000 signatures.