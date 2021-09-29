Extradition of former Peruvian President is approved by a federal court in the United States.

On Tuesday, a federal judge in California approved the extradition of former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo to his homeland, where he is facing charges in a massive corruption investigation.

In his judgement, Judge Thomas Hixson stated, “The court has heard and reviewed the evidence of crime and finds it adequate to substantiate the accusations of cooperation and money laundering.”

Toledo, who served as president from 2001 to 2006, has been charged with wrongdoing in connection with the Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht. When the 75-year-old was detained in California in July of this year, he was living there.

In May 2018, Peru requested Toledo’s extradition from the United States. Former President Ollanta Humala allegedly accepted a $20 million bribe from Odebrecht in exchange for awarding it the contract to build the Interoceanic Highway that connects Peru and Brazil.

He is suspected of shady dealings, conspiracy, and money laundering against the Peruvian government.

The allegations have been refuted by Toledo.

Now that the court has approved the extradition, the US administration must decide whether or not to send Toledo, who is now under house arrest in California, back to Peru.

Odebrecht is at the center of a multibillion-dollar bribery scandal in which the construction company paid bribes worth hundreds of millions of dollars throughout the continent to gain massive public works contracts.

Odebrecht paid a total of $788 million in a dozen Latin American countries over a decade, according to the US Department of Justice.

Between 2005 and 2014, the business admitted to paying $29 million in bribes in Peru.