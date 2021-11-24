Extradition of a Sydney nanny for crimes committed under Pinochet is denied.

On Wednesday, an Australian former nanny lost her second appeal against extradition to Chile, where she reportedly worked in Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship as a member of the feared secret police.

Adriana Elcira Rivas Gonzalez, now in her late 60s, is charged with seven counts of aggravated kidnapping in the 1970s, including the abduction of top Communist Party official Victor Manuel Diaz Lopez in 1976.

She has been resisting extradition since being seized and held by Australian authorities in February 2019 for her alleged involvement in kidnappings under the US-backed Pinochet regime, which overthrew President Salvador Allende’s democratically elected socialist government.

As Latin America was plagued by Cold War-fueled violence, the military dictatorship presided over thousands of killings, tortures, and forced disappearances.

Rivas lost her first Federal Court appeal in June of this year, challenging a lower court’s finding in 2020 that she was eligible for extradition to Chile.

That ruling has now been confirmed by a federal court’s full bench.

“In this appeal, most of Ms Rivas’ remarks were focused to the assertion that she is not guilty of the charges that are the basis of the extradition request,” Debra Mortimer, Robert Bromwich, and Stewart Anderson wrote in a judgement.

“The international extradition process does not consider guilt or innocence,” they stated, adding that this was a subject for Chilean courts to resolve.

“The appeal is dismissed,” the judges said, concluding that Rivas was eligible for extradition and that he should pay Chile’s fees as well.

In 2018, Chile formally requested her extradition from Sydney, where she worked as a nanny and cleaner in the city’s Bondi neighborhood.

Rivas has lived in Australia for three decades and was previously detained in Chile in 2007, but was released on bond and returned to Australia.

Rivas said she was innocent in a 2013 interview with Australian network SBS, but justified the use of torture in Chile at the time.

“They had to shatter the people,” she explained, “and it has happened all around the world, not only in Chile.”