Extraditing a fashion executive accused of sex crimes in the United States will be considered by a Canadian court.

Peter Nygard, a fashion executive wanted in the United States for alleged sex offenses, is scheduled to appear in a Canadian court for an extradition hearing on Friday.

The 80-year-old Finnish-Canadian businessman has been held in prison since his arrest in Winnipeg, Manitoba last December. He faces nine accusations in the United States, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

According to the federal prosecutor in charge of the investigation in New York, there are dozens of victims in the United States, the Bahamas, and Canada, including kids.

His extradition trial was supposed to span five days in November, but it was unexpectedly brought forward to this week, and it will barely last an hour.

Nygard was denied bail earlier this year on the grounds that he would interfere with witnesses or accusations. The judge observed that he had violated court orders at least five times in the past and that the allegations against him were “disturbing.”

According to US prosecutors, his alleged crimes occurred between 1990 and 2020. According to the indictment, Nygard and his accused accomplices, including workers of his company, “used force, fraud, and coercion to cause women and minors to have sex” with them.

He preyed on women and girls from low-income families or with a history of abuse, luring them in with “the pretext of modeling and other fashion industry jobs,” according to the report.

His company’s cash were then allegedly used to arrange dinner parties, poker games, and so-called “pamper parties,” in which little girls were allegedly drugged and women were allegedly attacked if they refused to comply with his sexual demands.

According to prosecutors, corporate accounts were also used to pay for victims’ travel, living expenses, plastic surgery, abortions, and child support.

Partygoers were frequently photographed, according to court filings, and their personal information, including weight and physical measurements, was recorded in a log.

The perma-tanned Nygard, who claimed stem cell injections kept him young and was known for his long, flowing gray hair and flamboyant fashion style, has disputed the charges.

His story has attracted comparisons to that of late businessman Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking accusations.

“Nygard is worse than Epstein,” Lisa Haba, a lawyer representing women in a class action lawsuit against Nygard, told AFP, adding that the victims had suffered “lifelong and all-consuming” suffering.

She stated, “We assume he had more victims.” “And he was more brutal in his crimes,” including “extremely violent rapes (and) forced victims to urinate on him,” according to the report.

