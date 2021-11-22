Experts say Sudan is still ‘at the mercy of the military’ after the PM returns.

According to commentators, when Sudan’s top general reinstated the ousted premier in a televised palace ceremony on Sunday, he did not so much reverse as “whitewash” last month’s coup d’etat.

They warn that while releasing frail-looking Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok from house imprisonment may have alleviated foreign pressure, the act ultimately established the military’s grip on power.

“Every day, the incoming cabinet will be under threat of a coup. They are effectively at the military’s mercy “Sudan specialist Magdi al-Gizouli of the Rift Valley Institute told AFP.

“The prime minister and his allies have completely surrendered.”

Sudan, which has a long history of military coups, has been on a shaky path toward civilian governance since veteran tyrant Omar al-Bashir was deposed in 2019 following widespread popular uprisings.

Since then, a joint military-civilian transition government has reigned, but the long-struggling coalition was destroyed on October 25 when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan staged a coup.

When Burhan jailed civilian leaders and placed Hamdok under house arrest, he sparked international outrage and a wave of large protests punctuated by fatal crackdowns.

He formally reversed the power grab on Sunday in the presidential palace in Khartoum, standing beside a frail-looking Hamdok.

They signed a 14-point agreement that resumes the transition to civilian administration and commits to conducting elections in 2023.

The agreement brought relief to the international community, and the United Nations applauded it.

“A significant step towards the restoration of constitutional order,” the African Union said.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt, both of which have significant relations with Sudan’s military, applauded the agreement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his “encouragement” and urged “security personnel to refrain from using disproportionate force against peaceful protestors” in a tweet.

Vicky Ford, Britain’s Africa minister, expressed her delight at Hamdok’s homecoming, but warned that the “military must deliver on their commitment to a meaningful collaboration with civilians.”

Protesters in Sudan’s streets, on the other hand, were not buying it, with many yelling “no to military authority” and demanding that the armed forces withdraw completely from the administration.

Some considered Hamdok, a former UN economist who was widely regarded as the civilian guardian of the people’s power revolution, as betraying the revolution.

Protesters tore up the premier’s image at one event in North Khartoum, shouting, “Hamdok is weak, but the streets are mighty.”

The largest civilian coalition that drove the anti-Bashir rallies, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FCC), has now been locked up. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.