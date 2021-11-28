Experts predict that Barbados will inspire others to abandon the Queen.

Prince Charles read a message from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on a rainy night in Hong Kong in 1997, when Britain handed back sovereignty of the province to China after more than 150 years of British administration.

On Monday, over a quarter-century later, Charles will be present at another handover, this time when Barbados becomes the world’s newest republic, led by an elected president rather than the queen.

The ceremony will not be on the same scale as the one held in Hong Kong, which featured military marching bands and bagpipes as the backdrop to a historic event dubbed “the epilogue of empire.”

However, the Caribbean island’s decision to renounce constitutional monarchy is momentous not only for the monarch and her heir, but also for the new republic — and others that may follow.

The proclamation, according to Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, was a “logical evolution” of a tendency that began shortly after the queen assumed the throne in 1952.

“I believe it will surely continue, not necessarily in this reign, but in the next — and most likely increase,” he told AFP.

Royal authorities have been tight-lipped about the end of nearly four centuries of British sovereignty and influence in Barbados, a crucial slave-trading hub.

When the authorities in Bridgetown announced their plans last year, Buckingham Palace stated, “This is an issue for the government and people of Barbados.”

It does, however, convey a clear message that the British monarchy’s global clout will be limited in the latter years of the 95-year-old queen’s reign, and when Charles, 73, succeeds her.

Britain’s “Jewel in the Crown,” India, became an independent republic in 1947, five years before she became queen.

Independence movements swept Britain’s former colonies after Elizabeth assumed the throne in 1952, shattering links to the crown that had been bonded through commerce and deadly conquest.

Between 1983 and 1987, however, Elizabeth reigned over an incredible 18 countries.

Following in the footsteps of Caribbean states Dominica, Guyana, and Trinidad & Tobago in the 1970s, Fiji (1987) and Mauritius (1992) became republics.

Barbados, which has a population of little under 300,000 people, might set off a domino effect in the queen’s 14 other Commonwealth territories outside of the United Kingdom by doing so now.

Professor Hilary Beckles, a Barbadian historian, described Monday’s event, which took place on the eve of Barbados’ 55th independence anniversary, “an historic moment” with far-reaching implications.

