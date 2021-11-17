Experts in Japan have created a’super clone’ of a destroyed Afghan mural.

Using a combination of conventional and digital techniques, Japanese researchers have created a “super clone” of an Afghan mural damaged by the Taliban, in the hopes of preserving the work’s “soul” for future generations.

The seventh-century cave painting, along with two giant Buddha statues and other antiquities, were bulldozed in Afghanistan’s Bamiyan valley in 2001, eliciting worldwide condemnation.

However, in September and October, just weeks after the Taliban retook power in Kabul, a precise duplicate, the culmination of three years of state-of-the-art reproduction efforts, was on display at a museum in Tokyo.

A blue Bodhisattva — or someone on the path to becoming a Buddha — was represented in a fresco on the ceiling of a cave near the famed statues.

The exquisite full-size copy, measuring six metres long and three metres high (20 by ten feet), has been nicknamed a “super clone” by the reproduction team at Tokyo University of the Arts.

Takashi Inoue, the team’s co-leader, said, “We have succeeded in recreating a very precise representation in three dimensions,” from texture to paint kind.

Japan has long been involved in cultural preservation efforts in Bamiyan, a crossroads of ancient civilisations regarded to be one of the birthplaces of Japanese Buddhism.

To develop a computerized representation of the mural’s surface, the team digitally scanned more than 100 pictures obtained by Japanese archaeologists before it was desecrated.

They then sent this information into a machine, which created the exact shape out of styrofoam.

Artists employed conventional paint in a lapis lazuli tint identical to that used for the original mural to finish the duplicate.

“We can duplicate designs that are very close to the genuine ones over and again, handing down their essence to future generations,” said Inoue, a professor specializing in Eurasian cultural heritage, using this method.

“Let’s put an end to vandalism.” Let us work together to preserve treasured culture, humanity’s legacy.” The Taliban overran Kabul just days before US forces left Afghanistan in August, raising worries of a return to the Taliban’s violent rule from 1996 to 2001.

The new leadership claims to be concerned about the preservation of archaeological sites.

The “massively startling” pictures of the gigantic Buddhas dissolving into clouds of dust are still a vivid memory for historian Kosaku Maeda, a co-leader of the Tokyo reproduction team.

"I was concerned that the remains would be subjected to such an act.