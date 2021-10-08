Experts believe that children may be a red line in the Facebook regulation fight.

Experts said Wednesday that while Facebook’s previous major scandals scarcely affected its global power, the tech giant may have crossed a red line this time: evidence that it knew minors using its programs were at risk of harm.

The long-established impediments to regulating — stalled legislation, free speech safeguards, and technology’s rapid advancements — were still in place a day after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen gave devastating testimony to US Congress.

However, an insider with Facebook’s own documents, revealing that the firm was aware that its tools could exacerbate young people’s eating disorders or suicidal thoughts, could have been a turning moment.

“The issue of youngsters being negatively affected by using Instagram or other social media apps is something on which Republicans and Democrats can agree,” said Paul Barrett, deputy director of New York University’s Stern Center for Business and Human Rights.

He said the level of bipartisan civility he witnessed at Tuesday’s session was unlike anything he’d seen in years, demonstrating some of the fallout from Haugen’s leaks.

She gave authorities and The Wall Street Journal access to reams of internal information, sparking one of the social network’s most significant crises to date.

Other scandals, such as the one involving Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting firm that used the personal data of millions of Facebook users to target political advertising, have helped the company recover.

In that case, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, apologized in Washington and the firm agreed to a $5 billion settlement with US regulators.

Despite the anger over the theft of millions of customers’ personal data ahead of the 2016 US presidential election, American politicians have not passed any legislation targeting the firm.

This fresh discovery concerning Facebook’s actions, on the other hand, appears to have pricked a sensitive nerve.

“There are some political concerns that tend to galvanize people, and child protection is one of them,” said Allie Funk, a senior research analyst in technology and democracy at Freedom House, a think tank in the United States.

Political squabbles and the delicate subject of freedom of speech on Facebook, she added, are still important roadblocks to meaningful improvements, but so is information.

“How can we make intelligent policy decisions if we don’t know what’s going on (within Facebook)?” Funk inquired.

The internal assumption at Facebook, according to whistleblower Haugen, is that “if material is shared with the public, it would just be misunderstood.”

But it was Haugen, who worked, who came forward.