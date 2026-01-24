Expert Warns Against Taking a Bank Loan for Home Construction at 38

A financial expert has strongly advised against a 38-year-old single mother’s plan to take out a bank loan for home construction, urging her instead to focus on clearing existing debts and improving her liquidity. The expert emphasized that taking on additional debt in her current situation could lead to financial disaster.

Loan for Home Construction: A Risky Strategy

While the dream of homeownership is a goal many strive for, especially in Kenya’s middle class, it can become a dangerous trap if pursued at the wrong time. A single mother, already burdened with high-interest micro-finance debt, planned to consolidate her loans and use the balance to build a home. On paper, the idea might seem sensible: paying off one loan with another while creating a long-term asset. However, financial coach Chacha Nyaigoti Bichang’a warns that this strategy is a classic “consumption trap.” It is the kind of risky financial decision that banks often fail to disclose to their customers.

In this case, the proposed loan would not only cover the debt but would also be used to finance a non-income generating asset—the construction of a house in the countryside. Nyaigoti Bichang’a points out that while consolidating high-interest loans can be beneficial, using a bank loan to fund home construction without having other investments is perilous. The expert also flagged the potential danger of paying both a mortgage and rent during the construction period, which could place additional strain on the mother’s finances. She currently spends a significant portion of her income on rent, already consuming nearly half of her monthly earnings.

The “Dead Capital” Trap

One of the biggest risks of building a home in this situation, according to Nyaigoti Bichang’a, is the concept of “dead capital.” An unfinished house in the village offers no immediate financial return, leaving the homeowner vulnerable if any emergencies arise, such as school fees or unexpected medical bills. At 38, with one child, the financial expert stresses that liquidity should be the priority. Immobilizing funds into construction projects, especially without other income sources, leaves the individual exposed to unforeseen financial challenges.

Furthermore, Nyaigoti Bichang’a highlights the global financial standard that suggests only 20% of income should be spent on rent. In this case, however, the reader is already spending 47% of her income on rent, a situation considered financially reckless. This imbalance further emphasizes the need to stabilize her finances before taking on any additional loans.

The expert’s advice is straightforward but tough: do not take the loan to build. Instead, focus on clearing the existing high-interest debt, provided the bank offers a significantly lower rate. Only after achieving greater financial stability and reducing the rent burden should the prospect of home construction be revisited.

At 38, the expert concludes, it is time to prioritize wealth accumulation over wealth display. The single mother’s child needs a secure education fund much more than a half-built house in the village. The house can come later, once her financial foundation is solid. Rushing into homeownership without securing cash flow is how many people end up losing the very land they intended to develop.