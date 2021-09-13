Expert says it is up to sport to confront online racism head on.

When it comes to celebrities facing social media abuse, sport cannot use the excuse that racism is “a societal issue,” according to a senior executive at a global strategy consulting firm.

Social media corporations simply suspending the trolls’ accounts, according to Radha Balani, a director at thinkBeyond, which focuses on using sport for social good, is little more than a “sticking plaster” on the problem.

She also advised federations and clubs to examine the values of firms and brands before entering into sponsorship agreements.

Racist abuse was directed at England footballers Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford after they missed penalties in the Euro 2020 final shootout against Italy in July.

The bulk of the abusers were from the United Kingdom, although one of them was from Saudi Arabia. His Instagram account was only suspended for 24 hours, but he told the BBC last week that he deserved a longer suspension.

Balani, who has worked for Billie Jean King, the US tennis icon, and World Rugby, among others, believes the British government should classify the insults as hate crimes.

“How will the UK government challenge Twitter to amend its regulations, which allow hate crimes to go unpunished in any significant way?

” she said to AFP.

Balani, on the other hand, believes that sport ought to take a more aggressive attitude.

“Sport has a place in society. It can’t claim that racism is a societal problem because sport is a part of society and doesn’t exist in a vacuum, she says.

“Sport has many levers it can pull to make a beneficial impact – it is already doing some of them – but more depth, intentionality, and daring are required to achieve broad-based, long-term impact.

“Sport isn’t a magic wand; it won’t make a difference unless we pull those levers.”

One of those levers, according to Balani, is athletes raising awareness of concerns and pressing for change.

“Taking the knee, as well as Naomi Osaka’s use of face masks, are both part of this,” she explained. At this year’s US Open, Osaka wore face masks with the names of people who had died in the United States as a result of suspected police or racist brutality.

While Osaka’s actions and the kneeling of England’s men’s and women’s football teams may have an influence, Balani believes that professional sport and governing organizations “must also hold companies and businesses accountable when discriminatory behaviour is seen.”

She made a gesture with her finger. Brief News from Washington Newsday.