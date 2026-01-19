Experian Dividend Announcement Triggers Debate on Credit Practices

Experian’s latest dividend announcement and forthcoming trading update have sparked a broader conversation about the company’s marketing tactics, raising concerns about its role in the financial struggles of vulnerable UK consumers.

On January 16, 2026, Experian, the UK’s largest credit rating agency, disclosed the conversion rate for its first interim dividend, set at 1 pound equals $1.33804. Shareholders who choose a sterling payout will receive approximately 15.88 pence per share, or 21.25 U.S. cents per share. This comes just days before the company’s third-quarter trading update, scheduled for January 21. The dividend payment is expected to occur on February 6, 2026.

While investors closely follow Experian’s financial moves, consumer advocates are focusing on the agency’s credit card marketing practices. A BBC Panorama report, released on January 19, 2026, highlights how Experian’s promotional offers may exacerbate the financial struggles of people already deep in debt.

Vulnerable Borrowers Targeted by Marketing Practices

Amanda, a mother of five, shared her story with BBC Panorama. She had been struggling with a £10,000 credit card debt while surviving on universal credit. After signing up for Experian’s credit-score service, Amanda found it helpful in keeping track of her financial situation. However, as she neared the end of her debt repayment journey, she began receiving frequent emails promoting high-interest credit cards.

“They would offer things like ‘your credit card approval rate has increased,’ encouraging me to check out new lenders,” Amanda said. These “credit builder” card offers, while potentially useful for those trying to rebuild their credit scores, often come with steep interest rates. For those making only minimum payments, such cards can lead to prolonged debt cycles.

In response to the criticism, Experian acknowledged the issue, telling Panorama that it is working on processes to better identify vulnerable customers and stop sending them marketing materials. The company maintained that the offered credit options could have helped Amanda pay off her debt more quickly and at a lower cost.

Experian emphasized its commitment to providing customers with information to access credit that is affordable, stressing the importance of securing the right support over focusing solely on credit scores. The company works closely with debt charities to ensure customers receive the necessary assistance, according to its statements.

The UK’s credit card culture is vast, with approximately 35 million people holding at least one credit card. Interest rates can range from 0% to more than 60%, with the average rate for individuals with average credit histories around 25%. Many households, struggling with rising living costs and stagnant wages, use credit cards to fill financial gaps, often leading to cycles of debt.

Other stories featured in the BBC Panorama investigation shed light on similar experiences. Tom Richardson, an academic, shared how his bank, Santander, increased his credit limit to £9,000, despite him already being near the limit on his existing £7,000 debt. “I was trying to reduce my debt, but they just offered me more credit,” Tom explained. Santander noted that Tom had opted into automatic credit limit increases and that the bank monitors spending for unusual patterns.

Research from the Centre for Responsible Credit revealed the widespread nature of these issues. In a survey of 3,500 low- and medium-income adults, more than half reported receiving credit card marketing from credit-score providers like Experian. Half of the respondents said they were offered more credit than they could afford, and a quarter felt pressured to take on more debt.

Further data from the debt charity StepChange confirmed that 40% of credit card holders had been offered a limit increase in the past year, with little consideration given to whether they were struggling financially. In some cases, the line between offering helpful financial guidance and aggressive marketing is increasingly blurred, critics argue.

Experts also point out that the structure of credit card repayments often traps consumers. A 2018 study by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) found that 1.6 million people were only making the minimum monthly payments on their credit cards—often just 2-5% of their outstanding balances. As a result, debt can grow even when the card is not used, especially if the minimum payment is less than the monthly interest.

Grace Brownfield from National Debtline explained that credit card companies profit from “anchoring,” the practice of displaying minimum payments on bills to encourage consumers to pay just that amount. This can lead people to ignore the true cost of their debt and perpetuate the cycle of repayment without reducing the balance.

Michael Crompton, a 66-year-old screenwriter, described how credit cards were a lifeline during his years as a freelancer, but eventually, he found himself £21,000 in debt. “They were offered to me left, right, and centre,” he recalled. When his financial situation worsened, he could only afford to make minimum payments. “It just escalates,” he said. “You feel like a failure, and you don’t know who to tell.”

The FCA estimates that 2.8 million people in the UK are in persistent credit card debt, paying more in interest and charges than they borrow over an 18-month period. While recent regulatory reforms have forced lenders to check affordability and credit history more thoroughly, critics argue that banks and credit agencies should intervene earlier to prevent debt from accumulating.

As Experian’s third-quarter trading update approaches and the company prepares for its dividend payout in February, the debate continues over whether credit agencies and lenders are doing enough to protect vulnerable consumers or if they are perpetuating a cycle of debt. For many, the real question remains: Are credit bureaus prioritizing financial well-being, or are they complicit in fueling a cycle that’s difficult to escape?