Exodus of Major Tech Companies from Consumer Electronics Shows

Google, Lenovo, and Intel announced on Thursday that they will not be attending the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas next month, joining an exodus fuelled by fear of Covid-19.

The three are among an increasing number of businesses that have decided not to risk their personnel by staffing events, booths, or briefings at the annual gadget extravaganza.

“After careful thought, we have chosen to refrain from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022,” said a Google representative.

“We’ve been keeping a close eye on the Omicron variant’s progress and have decided that it’s the greatest option for our teams’ health and safety.”

Google parent Alphabet’s Waymo self-driving car subsidiary also put the brakes on the event, stating that it would only participate virtually.

Lenovo, the Chinese computer behemoth, announced on Twitter that it had opted to “halt all on-site activity” at the exhibition.

To decrease danger, Intel, a US chipmaker, told AFP that it “will switch to a digital-first, live experience, with limited on-site people” after talking with health experts.

Due of the quick proliferation of Covid-19 variation Omicron, numerous other prominent firms have cancelled or scaled back their ambitions.

The renowned four-day conference, which was set to return with a bang, is still set to begin on January 5.

However, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Amazon, T-Mobile, and Twitter all canceled their visits this week.

CNET, The Verge, and TechCrunch, among other major tech journals, have announced that they will no longer send reporters to cover the show, fueling speculation that CES may have to be postponed or canceled.

The Consumer Technology Association, the show’s organizer, announced last week that the number of confirmed exhibitors had surpassed 2,100, and that it will provide free Covid-19 quick testing kits to participants as an added degree of security.

CES warns all attendees that they must be completely immunized on its website.

The World Economic Forum, another big conference scheduled for January, announced Monday that it will postpone its annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland, owing to Omicron.

According to organizers, the assembly of the world’s political and commercial elite will take place in “early summer.”