Existing-home sales increased in October, beating forecasts.

According to data issued by the National Association of Realtors, existing home sales in the United States increased 0.8 percent in October to a seasonally adjusted annualized pace of 6.34 million units.

Sales were 5.8% lower in October 2020 than in October 2019, and the latest result exceeded the original forecast of 6.20 million. Sales increased in the more affordable Midwestern and Southern regions, while they decreased in the Northeast and remained stable in the most costly part of the country, the West.

Existing single-family house sales in the United States are reported on a monthly basis. Changes in Existing Home Sales 6.34 million in October (est 6.18M; prev 6.29M) – Existing Home Sales (M/M): +0.8% (estimated -1.8%) (previous +7.0%) – Median Home Price (USD): 353.9K, up 13.1 percent from the previous year's figure of 352.8K, up 13.3 percent. Because the closing procedure can take a month or two, the contracts for the recently sold residences were most likely signed in August and September. During the peak of the pandemic a year ago, demand for dwellings soared.

Housing demand remains robust as more individuals get immunized and return to normal life. Realtors predict total sales of above 6 million for the year, which would be the biggest since 2006.

“Sales are quite high, and I would credit that to continued job additions,” said Lawrence Yun, the Realtors’ top economist, to CNBC.

The rise of homebuyers, according to Yun, is most likely due to increased rent prices. First-time homebuyers made up 29 percent of the market, compared to 40 percent on average.

At the current sales pace, there are around 1.25 million homes on the market, representing a 2.4-month supply of inventory. According to mortgage news daily, the median price of an existing property is $353,900, with an average mortgage rate of 3.16 percent.

