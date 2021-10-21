Existing-home sales in the United States increased by 7% in September as supply began to expand.

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing house sales increased by 7% in September compared to August, to 6.29 million units. This figure, however, is down 2.3 percent from September of previous year. According to Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, expanding supply is one factor that has contributed to the increase in home sales in the recent month.

“Some supply improvements in previous months helped bump up sales in September,” Yun said. “Housing demand is still high because purchasers are likely to want to lock in a home before mortgage rates rise any more next year.” The housing market in the United States has been plagued by a slew of issues that predate and were exacerbated by COVID-19. Due to a pre-pandemic manpower scarcity and interruptions in global supply networks, supply has been limited, driving up building material prices. At the same time, demand has remained higher than supply, which, along with increasing building costs, has pushed prices higher.

Homebuilders, on the other hand, have recently been shown to be positive about the housing market. Their biggest concern is housing affordability, yet high prices and constantly increasing supply have given them cause to be optimistic about the market. Yun expects that the conclusion of federal mortgage forbearance programs implemented during the epidemic will result in an increase in housing supply by 2022.

However, the high demand for property has resulted in many homes being taken off the market extremely fast. According to the National Association of Realtors, 86 percent of house sales in September were for homes that had been on the market for less than a month. It goes on to say that the total inventory of dwellings is at 1.27 million, down 0.8 percent from August but up 13 percent from September 2020.

When it came to who was able to purchase these properties, the National Association of Realtors discovered that first-time buyers made up 28% of the total. This was a 1% decrease from the previous month and a decrease from the 31% of buyers in September 2020. The present high prices for homes are hurting this sort of buyer the most, according to Yun, the NAR economist.

"First-time purchasers are particularly badly struck by historically high home prices since they lack the necessary savings to purchase."