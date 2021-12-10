Exiles are still shaken by the execution of an Iranian dissident a year later.

One year after dissident Ruhollah Zam was hanged in Iran after allegedly being enticed from France, Iranian opposition exiles are fearful of the Islamic Republic’s reach.

Zam, the founder of a prominent Telegram channel detested by Iranian authorities for its usage during protests in November 2019, was hanged on December 12 last year, only weeks after leaving France, where he had refugee status, on a strange trip to Iraq.

Colleagues claim he was kidnapped in Iraq by Iranian forces, transported across the border, displayed on television, made to participate in a televised “confession,” convicted, and finally hung in a very short period of time.

Activists claim that his kidnapping and assassination are part of a long history of Iranian retaliation against opponents living outside the country, extending back to the initial months after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Friends of Zam are perplexed as to why a guy described as dedicated to his career and loyal to his daughter would risk his life to travel to Iraq, a country with a significant Iranian presence, and they want answers from France.

According to Sepideh Pooraghaiee, an Iranian journalist living in exile in France and a friend of Zam’s, “There are a lot of things that aren’t apparent. Nothing is known to us.” “We demand justice for an assassinated journalist and seek to preserve his memory.” The French government “ought to clear up any misunderstandings” about how Zam was seized in Iraq, according to the United For Zam organisation of friends and activists set up to keep his memory alive.

They called on France to “make negotiations with the Islamic Republic conditional on the cessation of deaths and violent persecution of political dissidents,” echoing campaigners’ dissatisfaction that human rights are not being addressed in talks over the Iranian nuclear situation.

Activists accuse Iran of killing and kidnapping hundreds of opponents in the four decades since the shah’s royalist administration was deposed.

The knifing to death of the shah’s last prime minister Shahpour Bakhtiar and his secretary outside Paris in August 1991 was one of the most famous.

Ali Vakili Rad, an Iranian man, was convicted of the murder but was released by France in 2010 and returned to Iran, where he was greeted as a hero.

The assassination of four Iranian Kurdish activists in Berlin’s Mykonos restaurant in September 1992 resulted in a German arrest warrant for Iran’s intelligence minister and a diplomatic crisis. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.