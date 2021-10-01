Exiled former President Mikhail Saakashvili Declares His Return To Georgia.

Despite the prospect of incarceration, ex-president Mikhail Saakashvili returned to Georgia on Friday, ahead of municipal elections in the Caucasus country beset by a protracted political turmoil.

In a video posted to Facebook, Saakashvili said he risked his life and freedom to return, adding that he was in Batumi, Georgia’s westernmost city on the Black Sea coast.

“I urge everyone to vote for the United National Movement in the elections,” he said, referring to Georgia’s biggest opposition party, which he founded.

From 2004 to 2013, the 53-year-old flamboyant pro-Western reformist was Georgia’s president, swept to power in a wave of mass protests.

On Sunday, he invited his followers to assemble on Tbilisi’s major boulevard.

“Good morning,” he said on Facebook earlier on Friday. After eight years, I’ve returned to Georgia.”

“Saakashvili did not breach Georgia’s state boundary,” Georgia’s interior ministry told the independent Formula TV program.

The return of Saakashvili from Ukraine, where he heads a government agency tasked with reform, has heightened the stakes ahead of Saturday’s municipal elections, which are considered as a litmus test for the ruling party’s increasingly unpopularity.

Georgian authorities are looking for Saakashvili on charges of abuse of authority, which he claims are politically motivated.

When his second and final term as president ended in 2013, he left Georgia.

He announced his return from Ukraine on Monday, stating he will fly to Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, on Saturday evening and posted a proof of his ticket.

“If Saakashvili sets foot on Georgian soil, he would be instantly arrested and hauled to prison,” Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili stated at the time.

Interpol denied Tbilisi’s request to issue a red alert against Saakashvili, and Western capitals have accused Georgian officials of a political witch-hunt.

Georgia was thrown into political instability last year when opposition parties accused the ruling Georgian Dream party of rigging elections.

Georgian Dream agreed to call fast parliamentary elections if it received less than 43 percent of the vote in Saturday’s local elections, according to an inter-party deal mediated by European Council President Charles Michel in May.

The ruling party, however, unilaterally withdrew from the accord in July, drawing strong criticism from the European Union and the US.

Saakashvili reaffirmed on Monday that the EU-brokered pact remained in effect, stating that the approaching elections are a referendum on the removal of (Georgian Dream founder Bidzina) Ivanishvili from office.

Georgia’s richest man, Ivanishvili, is an oligarch. Brief News from Washington Newsday.