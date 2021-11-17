Executives said Google has agreed to a five-year deal to pay AFP for online content.

Google and Agence France-Presse announced on Wednesday that they had inked a “groundbreaking” five-year arrangement in which Google will pay an undisclosed price for content in Europe.

The agreement, reached after 18 months of negotiations, is the first reached by a news organization under the 2019 European directive on so-called “neighboring rights,” which are at the center of several global conflicts over payment for the use of online news and other information.

“This is a deal that covers the entire EU, in all of AFP’s languages, including in countries that haven’t passed the regulation,” AFP CEO Fabrice Fries said, calling the accord “pioneering” and the “culmination of a protracted effort.”

AFP creates and distributes multimedia material in six languages to its clients all over the world.

After initially refusing to pay French newspapers for the use of their content, Google finally agreed to a three-year framework agreement with some of the country’s press in early 2021, but the competition authority fined Google 500 million euros ($566 million) in mid-July for not negotiating “in good faith.”

Google has filed an appeal and is currently negotiating a new arrangement.

According to Fries, AFP worked to ensure that news organizations were fully qualified to benefit from neighboring rights agreements, and that Wednesday’s agreement “would contribute to the provision of excellent information and the development of innovation within the agency.”

“This agreement with Agence France-Presse demonstrates our willingness to find common ground with publishers and press agencies in France on the topic of neighboring rights,” Sebastien Missoffe, Google’s general manager in France, said, adding that the agreement “paves the way for even closer collaboration.”

According to the companies, AFP will conduct fact-checking training on multiple continents as part of the collaboration, with details to be released soon.