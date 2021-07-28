Exclusive: Suntory CEO: Foreign Businesses in China Must Prepare for the Risk of Confiscation

As tensions between Beijing and the rest of the world rise, multinational corporations that have invested massive sums in what they thought would be the market of the future face a critical decision: do they begin to withdraw their investments and limit their exposure to China in anticipation of worsening relations? Or do they stick to their guns in the hopes that things will improve? Takeshi Niinami, the CEO of Suntory, the beer and spirits maker, admitted the rising risks of doing business in China in a candid interview with This website, even using the phrase “confiscation” to characterize the worst-case scenario of what could happen to a company’s assets on the mainland.

“We need to consider whether or not to develop our manufacturing facilities in China,” Niinami says. “Should we invest more in China now that we know there’s a chance of confiscation?” Do we want to take the chance or not? To what extent is this true? Maybe not if it’s 10 billion yen ($91 million). Five billion dollars? Probably. As a result, we must determine how much confiscation we can bear. That’s what risk assessment is all about. And, sooner or later, I believe we will have to make a decision.”

Every CEO in the global corporate world makes such calculations, but because to China’s size and rapid growth, those discussions normally take place behind closed doors. Niinami said it openly since he and his Suntory China team are confident in their decision: “We certainly have to be there,” he says plainly.

For decades, Japanese multinational corporations have come to this view. China is Japan’s largest commercial partner, and the two countries are inextricably connected. Japan invested $11.3 billion in China in 2020, a year in which China surpassed the United States as the largest overall receiver of foreign direct investment (FDI). It has invested a total of $141.6 billion in the country, approximately $20 billion more than the United States.

Suntory’s assessment is influenced by the same factors that drive decision-making for any corporation selling products in China: “We need to make items that are suitable for Chinese consumers,” Niinami adds, adding that this will take “more time and resources.”

According to Suntory’s CEO, establishing a business-to-consumer digital platform, or “B to C,” is crucial. This is a condensed version of the information.