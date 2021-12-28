Except for ‘Friend’ Slim, Mexico’s President slams business leaders.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has labeled Mexican corporate elites as “mafias of power” and “influence peddlers,” with the exception of Carlos Slim, Latin America’s richest man.

The 81-year-old magnate was lauded as a “friend” and “a good businessman who contributes to the country’s progress” by the socialist president, who entered office in 2018 promising to stop “neoliberalism.”

At the National Palace, Lopez Obrador had breakfast with Slim and emphasized the financial contribution of America Movil, Latin America’s largest telecoms company and the crown jewel of Slim’s empire.

After selling a company in the United States, America Movil paid 28 billion pesos ($1.35 billion) in taxes in Mexico on December 16, Lopez Obrador tweeted with a photo of Slim.

According to the Forbes magazine website, the president has a long-standing friendship with the businessman, who is worth an estimated $83.8 billion with his family as of Monday.

Slim joined him on his showpiece project, the Maya tourist train, and the magnate’s charity helped AstraZeneca manufacture the coronavirus vaccine in Mexico.

Slim’s company, Carso, was responsible for the elevated part of the Mexico City metro that collapsed in May, killing 26 people.

The billionaire, who was once the world’s richest man, pledged to cover the entire cost of the renovation.

Carso informed investors that the cost would be roughly 800 million pesos, or around 1% of the company’s yearly revenue.

When Lopez Obrador served as mayor of Mexico City from 2000 to 2005, and Slim invested in construction projects in the capital’s historic center, their paths met.

Former Mexican foreign minister Jorge Castaneda observed, “They’ve been getting along for 20 years.”

“Lopez Obrador is far too cunning to take on Mexico’s most powerful leader,” he claimed.

Slim’s relationship has been described as “institutional,” according to a source close to him.

Slim and Lopez Obrador have had a tumultuous relationship.

Lopez Obrador scrapped the development of a half-finished new airport for Mexico City after assuming power.

He claimed that his predecessor Enrique Pena Nieto’s showpiece project was tainted by corruption, putting Slim’s consortium under examination for its role in the project.

“It affected the tone of their relationship,” columnist Mario Maldonado told AFP, adding that there was no complete breakdown.

He continued, “Slim is one of those businessmen who is a little beyond political disputes.”

“He understands how to communicate with everyone, including presidents.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.