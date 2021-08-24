Ex-TV anchor sues Nexstar Media for age discrimination, alleging that men were treated better.

According to the Associated Press, a female former television anchor for WHO-TV in Des Moines, Iowa, filed an age and gender discrimination complaint against the station’s parent business, Nexstar Media Group Inc., alleging that men were treated better by management.

Sonya Heitshusen, 54, was the oldest female anchor in the history of NBC affiliate WHO-TV when she was abruptly fired last summer after 17 years on the air.

According to the lawsuit, she was “thrown out to pasture” because she was deemed unfit to appear on camera, while male anchors at the station received better salary and treatment. This isn’t the first time female anchors and reporters have filed cases against Nexstar.

Nexstar has insisted that Heitshusen’s dismissal was due to a reduction in the company’s workforce. The seasoned journalist claimed she was informed she might be able to get a lower-paying internet position, but nothing on television.

“Where are all the women over 50 who work in television broadcasting?” “You don’t see women with gray hair and wrinkles on TV,” Heitshusen told the Associated Press last week. “Something has to change. After the age of 50, women are still significant. They have a lot of excellent suggestions. They are hard workers who have the potential to make a difference.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Heitshusen was recognized for relentlessly probing injustices and keeping the powerful accountable at WHO-TV, one of Iowa’s largest local television stations.

A year after being fired, she is using her skills to sue her former employer, contesting what she describes a common practice of taking older female employees from the air due to their appearance.

With 199 stations, Nexstar bills itself as “America’s largest local television and media corporation.”

She claimed she was filing the complaint to help the sector undergo a “culture revolution” in which prejudice is no longer tolerated.

“As this is an issue of pending litigation,” said Nexstar spokesman Gary Weitman.

According to Nexstar’s company statistics, approximately 80% of its managers were men last year.

Heitshusen, who is currently the Iowa State Auditor’s public information officer, became upset as she described how her award-winning journalism career was cut short by the termination. Last August, she claimed she was saddened when she realized she wouldn’t be able to report on the derecho. This is a condensed version of the information.