Ex-South African President Jacob Zuma has been ordered to return to prison by a South African court.

Former South African President Jacob Zuma was ordered to return to prison by a South African court on Wednesday, invalidating his medical parole granted in September.

The decision to place Zuma on medical parole was “found unconstitutional and set aside” by High Court Judge Elias Matojane, according to the order.

Zuma’s lawyers submitted an appeal motion within hours. Zuma will not be sent back to prison until the appeal is heard, as a result of this decision.

His attorneys wrote in their filing that the court’s ruling “amounts to harsh and degrading punishment with no consideration for the patient’s healthcare, dignity, or other human rights.”

Zuma, 79, was sentenced to 15 months in prison in July for contempt of court after refusing to testify before corruption investigators.

His incarceration provoked violent demonstrations and looting in his home region of KwaZulu-Natal, which expanded to Johannesburg’s financial centre in July, killing over 350 people.

Since the end of white minority rule in 1994, that was the bloodiest violence in South Africa.

The rioting has been portrayed by current President Cyril Ramaphosa as a premeditated attempt to destabilize the country.

On September 5, Zuma was granted medical parole, but the reasons for this were never revealed. He was transported to the hospital while in prison for surgery to treat an unidentified disease.

Zuma is also embroiled in a lengthy corruption trial linked to a 1999 purchase of armaments from five European corporations, in addition to the inquiry by a special anti-corruption commission.

Zuma, who was the country’s deputy president at the time, is suspected of accepting bribes from Thales, a French defense company, and faces 16 accusations of fraud, bribery, and racketeering.