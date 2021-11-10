Ex-President Hollande will testify in the trial of the Paris terrorist attacks.

Former French President Francois Hollande will testify in the trial over the November 2015 Paris terror attacks on Wednesday, answering questions on how a jihadist commando managed to avoid detection while planning the crimes that would rock France to its core.

On the night of November 13, 2015, at the Stade de France stadium in Paris, Hollande, president from 2012 to 2017, was attending a France-Germany football friendly when the first bomber detonated his vest, leading security forces to take him away as two more bombs went off.

Later, gunmen opened fire on cafés and restaurants in a bustling district of the city before storming the Bataclan concert hall and killing indiscriminately and kidnapping people.

Hollande promptly went on television to speak about the “horror” that was still unfolding, which had left 130 people dead by the end of the night, and he later announced a state of emergency.

The number of assailants or associates who infiltrated and remained at large in Europe despite being on intelligence services’ radar remains unknown.

As a result, some of the victims’ families are questioning if the carnage could have been avoided.

Since the slaughter of 12 people at the satirical Charlie Hebdo publication and four others during a three-day hostage-taking of a Jewish grocery store in January 2015, France had been on high alert for Islamist assaults.

Life for Paris, a victims’ group that is one of several plaintiffs in the prosecution for the November 2015 attacks, has demanded that Hollande testify as a witness about his government’s efforts to combat the Islamist threat.

Several of the ten attackers used phony passports to enter Europe from Islamic State strongholds in Syria, blending in with swarms of migrants escaping violence and poverty.

Except for Salah Abdeslam, a dual French-Moroccan national who was apprehended in Brussels after discarding his suicide vest, all were killed or shot by police.

Several, including an alleged ringleader of the assaults, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, were known to intelligence officers or were under monitoring in France, Belgium, and elsewhere.

Abaaoud, a famous French-speaking jihadist in Syria who had previously been involved in multiple foiled assaults in France, was murdered on November 18 in a massive police operation in the northern Paris suburb of Saint-Denis.

European security forces were also on the lookout for the perpetrators’ associates, raising questions about whether intelligence services missed or mismanaged important information that may have prevented the assaults.

