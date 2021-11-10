Ex-minister of Mozambique to be extradited to the United States for a fraud trial.

A court determined Wednesday that Mozambique’s ex-finance minister Manuel Chang, who is presently detained in South Africa, will be extradited to the United States to face trial over a $2 billion scam.

Chang has been detained in South Africa since 2018 at the behest of US authorities in connection with the massive “hidden debt” scandal.

The loans’ consequences threw the poor country into its greatest financial crisis in decades, trapping hundreds of thousands of people in poverty.

“Mr Manuel Chang will be surrendered and extradited to the United States of America to face charges,” South African High Court Judge Margaret Victor decided.

Chang “stands accused of high-level corruption,” she said.

The allegations stem from loans taken out by the Mozambican government between 2013 and 2014, when Chang was finance minister, ostensibly to purchase a new fleet of tuna fishing and maritime security vessels.

The debts, which were hidden from parliament and undeclared to the country’s international backers, amounted to 12% of the country’s gross domestic product, making it one of the world’s poorest countries.

Because part of the money flowed through the US financial system, the US requested that he be arrested while in South Africa.

On December 29, 2018, he was detained at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport while en route to Dubai.

The Mozambican government has also requested that he be extradited to Maputo, where he would stand trial alongside 19 other accused, including former president Armando Guebuza’s son.