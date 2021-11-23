Ex-Iranian official slams ‘Lies’ in War Crimes Trial in Sweden.

A former Iranian jail administrator accused of giving death sentences during a 1988 crackdown on dissidents called the charges against him in a landmark Swedish trial “fiction” on Tuesday.

Since August, Hamid Noury, 60, has been prosecuted in Stockholm’s district court with murder, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

They date from July 30 to August 16, 1988, when he was allegedly an assistant to the deputy prosecutor of Gohardasht prison in Karaj, near Tehran.

According to human rights organizations, Ayatollah Khomeini ordered the execution of 5,000 detainees across Iran in revenge for attacks carried out by the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK) near the end of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq conflict.

On Tuesday, several hundred MEK supporters demonstrated outside the courthouse in central Stockholm as Noury took the stand for the first time.

“I only have four days to respond to all the lies that have been given to the Iranian people,” he told the court, his white beard neatly cut and dressed in brown pants and a white turtleneck.

“Everything we’ve heard has a lot of the same traits, but when you look at the details, you’ll see that this isn’t the case. I’m finally going to put an end to 33 years of lies and allegations.” He declared in a statement to the court before being questioned, without going into detail.

Noury will testify for four days in the case, which is the first time an Iranian official has been charged with the purge.

According to the prosecution, Noury is accused of handing out death sentences, bringing inmates to the execution chamber, and supporting prosecutors in obtaining prisoner names.

A mock-up of the prison was set up in the courtroom.

Noury had previously stated through his lawyers that he was not present at the murders.

“He insists he wasn’t there,” Kenneth Lewis, the civil plaintiffs’ lawyer, told AFP, “but we have 58 others who say he there.”

Several witnesses have already testified throughout the trial, including MEK members and ex-members.

“When I was in the execution corridor, I got the chance to see him… He led them to the death chamber after they read several people’s names, which I observed “Reza Falahi, one of them, told AFP.

“After about 45 minutes, he returned, and the same story was rehashed over and over.”

Sweden's courts are able to do so because of the country's universal jurisdiction premise.