Ex-employee: ‘Lady Of The House’ Maxwell Controlled Epstein Mansion.

As “lady of the house,” Ghislaine Maxwell oversaw every detail in Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach estate, a former employee testified Thursday during the British heiress’ sex trafficking trial.

Juan Alessi, who worked as a house manager for multimillionaire Epstein for more than a decade in the 1990s, said to jurors in Manhattan that Maxwell issued a “tremendous” number of regulations, including a caution not to make eye contact with Epstein.

“‘Never look into his eyes; instead, look around the room and respond to him,” says the author. Maxwell told him, according to Alessi, who worked at the Palm Beach, Florida mansion.

A staff instruction handbook on display in court stated, “Remember that you see nothing, hear nothing, and say nothing except to answer a question directed at you.”

Although the 58-page pamphlet was published after Alessi’s departure in 2002, he remembered a previous version with similar information.

It stated, “NEVER reveal Mr. Epstein or Ms. Maxwell’s actions or whereabouts to anyone.”

Prior to Epstein’s arrival at the estate, a detailed checklist included instructions to ensure that a gun was placed in the drawer of a side table in the late financier’s bedroom.

During the hearings, the 59-year-old Maxwell, dressed entirely in black, watched Alessi’s evidence. Alessi has pleaded not guilty to six counts of luring and transporting minors for sex.

She faces an effective life sentence if convicted.

Alessi also claimed seeing two girls who appeared to be under the age of 14 or 15, including one who testified under the pseudonym “Jane” earlier this week.

Jane initially encountered Alessi in 1994, when she came to the estate with her mother, according to Alessi. He also talked about how he picked her up from school.

Jane’s account of being picked up by a “Latin American” man appeared to be corroborated by these details. Alessi is a native of Ecuador.

Jane was reportedly seen boarding a jet from Palm Beach with Epstein, Maxwell, and the latter’s Yorkie dog, Max, according to Alessi.

Jane, who is now an adult, testified for two days and told jurors in great detail about how Epstein sexually abused her for years, starting when she was 14 years old. Maxwell, she claimed, was frequently there and sometimes took part in the sex activities.

On Friday, the defense will begin cross-examining Alessi. Maxwell’s lawyers claim she is being used as a scapegoat by Epstein, whose death in jail in 2019 was deemed a suicide while awaiting prosecution.