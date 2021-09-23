Ex-Defense Secretary of the United States Testifies In Theranos Fraud Trial.

The lofty promises made by fallen biotech star Elizabeth Holmes for her blood testing technology enthralled US ex-defense secretary Jim Mattis, who testified at her trial on Wednesday that he was taken aback when her business was engulfed in fraud allegations.

Mattis, the first high-profile witness in her high-profile Silicon Valley fraud case, was on the board of her now-defunct firm Theranos from 2013 to 2016, when it appeared to be on the verge of revolutionizing medical testing.

“I was really fascinated with the idea that you could basically screen for a broad array of issues with one drop of blood and remote capability,” Mattis told the court in San Jose, California, the hub of Silicon Valley.

When she founded the diagnostics company Theranos at the age of 19, the charismatic Holmes promised answers that were faster and cheaper than established laboratories, using just a few drops of blood to run an analytical gamut.

Mattis, who served as Secretary of Defense under former President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019, claimed he was intrigued enough by the concept to invest roughly $85,000 in Theranos.

Henry Kissinger and James Mattis were enticed to the startup’s board of directors, and even media magnate Rupert Murdoch put their money into what appeared to be a definite hit.

The problem is, according to authorities, the tests did not perform as promised, and Holmes now faces fraud charges that could land him in prison for decades.

Mattis saw speedy, simple blood testing as having battlefield implications and sought to learn more about the technique.

“I was really astounded at what was feasible based on what Miss Holmes said,” he told the court about the time after they met and discussed her concept.

She was also a striking figure: “Sharp, articulate, and dedicated.” She made an impression on me. That didn’t negate the need for the equipment to demonstrate its worth.”

Holmes invited him to join the board of directors to aid with the organization’s development, which he accepted – but he began to hear worrisome criticism about the tests, including a series of 2015 Wall Street Journal pieces.

“At first, I just believed we had a situation where we misrepresented what we were attempting to do because of an aggressive reporter,” Mattis told the court.

He went on to say, “There reached a point where I didn’t know what to trust in Theranos anymore,” and that he eventually stopped going to board meetings.

Holmes was hailed as a visionary, with similarities to Apple founder Steve Jobs, but the company fell apart as fraud claims mounted.

