Ex-CEO of Chinese liquor behemoth Moutai is sentenced to life in prison for bribery.

For receiving more than $17 million in bribes, the former head of Chinese liquor corporation Kweichow Moutai, the world’s most valuable spirits company, has been sentenced to life in prison.

According to a court statement released on Thursday, Yuan Renguo, 64, was found guilty of taking cash and properties worth more than 112.9 million yuan ($17.5 million) while working at Kweichow Moutai between 1994 and 2018.

Yuan, a former Communist Party cadre and member of a local government advisory group, had his political rights revoked and his personal goods seized by the court.

Yang is the latest high-profile businessman and Communist Party official to be arrested as part of President Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption drive.

In May 2019, he was removed from public office and expelled from the party due to suspicions of corruption.

Yuan was found to have engaged in “family-style corruption” and enabled the unlawful sale of Moutai to unscrupulous dealers, according to an investigation by the party’s graft buster.

In 2017, Kweichow Moutai surpassed London-based Diageo as the world’s most valuable spirits company.

Because of China’s massive population and the drink’s ubiquity at weddings, banquets, and business meetings, the company’s fiery tipple, “baijiu,” is the largest category of spirits drunk in the globe.

Baijiu sales have been hit particularly hard by Xi’s anti-corruption campaign, which began in 2012, as bottles of luxury brands like Moutai had been a favorite gift for charming or bribing Communist Party leaders.

The verdict had little effect on the company’s stock price, which rose 0.92 percent to 1,652 yuan in early Thursday trade.