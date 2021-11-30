Ex-airline New Zealand’s Opposition Leader is Boss.

Christopher Luxon, a former airline executive, was elected leader of New Zealand’s main opposition National Party on Tuesday, making him the party’s fifth leader in a bid to unseat Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

After his primary competitor Simon Bridges withdrew from the race, Luxon, who was CEO of Air New Zealand from 2012 to 2019, won an uncontested party room vote.

The 51-year-old is a first-term lawmaker who was elected to the Botany seat in Auckland last year.

Luxon claimed that Ardern was leading New Zealand in the “wrong way,” despite the fact that her personal popularity remains high among voters.

He explained, “I got into politics because I know how to solve problems and get things done.”

“I’ve made a career out of turning around underperforming businesses, and I’ll bring that real-world expertise to this position.”

He succeeds Judith Collins, who was fired last week for her abrasive leadership style. He is the fourth National leader in two years.

National hopes to build on the success of former leader John Key, a former Merrill Lynch trader who led the party to three electoral victories and served as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2016.

Last year’s election yielded National’s worst-ever performance, and Ardern’s Labour Party maintains a lead in opinion polls.

Labour and its coalition partners presently have almost 56 percent of the vote, while National and its allies have little over 40%.

Ardern’s preferred prime minister rating is around 42 percent, down from 60 percent in the last election, but still 30 points ahead of her nearest rival.