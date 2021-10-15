Evergrande’s risks are ‘controllable,’ according to China’s central bank.

China’s central bank stated Friday that the possibility of a financial sector spillover from ailing property behemoth Evergrande was “controllable,” breaking its quiet on the company’s debt woes, according to official media.

Concerns are growing that Evergrande’s liquidity constraint, which is grappling with more than $300 billion in obligations, may spread to the rest of China’s economy.

People’s Bank of China official Zou Lan stated at a briefing that authorities are “carrying out risk disposal and resolution work in accordance with the concepts of rule of law and marketisation,” according to an outlet under the Xinhua state news agency.

According to Shanghai Securities News, he remarked on Friday, “In recent years, the company has been poorly managed, and it has been unable to operate cautiously in accordance with changes in the market scenario.”

“Instead, it foolishly diversified and expanded, resulting in a major worsening of operating and financial indicators, and eventually an explosion of risk,” Zou, the PBOC’s financial market department head, noted.

Authorities will also assist in securing financial assistance for the resumption of construction on Evergrande’s property projects, he said, emphasizing that the real estate market was “basically solid.”

Evergrande’s liquidity crisis occurred as the country’s real estate sector was being scrutinized more closely after authorities imposed debt ratio restrictions for three separate debt ratios in a scheme dubbed “three red lines” last year.

Fears over China’s property market have grown in recent weeks when another Chinese developer, Fantasia Holdings, defaulted on its debt commitments, and real estate firm Sinic warned of a default as well.

The central bank summoned Evergrande management in August, warning that the company needed to lower its debt concerns.

The PBOC warned in a statement last month that China’s financial industry should “stabilize land and housing prices” and “refrain from exploiting real estate as a short-term economic boost.”

Evergrande’s plight has sparked public outrage and unusual rallies outside the company’s Chinese offices, with investors and suppliers demanding their money returned.