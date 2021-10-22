Evergrande’s Boost Helped Stocks Rebound.

European and Asian stock markets mainly recovered on Friday as fears of contagion from Evergrande, the troubled Chinese property behemoth, faded, and Wall Street’s record-breaking overnight lead offered support.

“As investors shrug off their previous fears, equity markets are again on the upswing,” said Geir Lode of investment management Federated Hermes.

Chinese state media said Friday that Evergrande had paid a significant offshore interest payment a day ahead of a weekend deadline, preventing a default for the time being.

Investor mood has been crushed by the crisis at one of the country’s largest property developers, which is drowning in $300 billion in debt, fueling fears of a spillover into the wider economy.

Evergrande’s stock rose more than 4% in Hong Kong, after a plunge of more than 12% the day before due to the company’s news that the planned sale of its property services subsidiary had fallen through.

The British pound momentarily hit a 20-month high against the euro in foreign currency on Friday, owing to rising anticipation that the Bank of England will raise its main interest rate next month to tackle high inflation.

A study indicating the eurozone’s economic recovery losing speed also weighed on the single currency.

“Supply chain delays remain a big concern due to the ongoing pandemic,” cautioned Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, which conducts the purchasing managers’ index, which measures corporate confidence.

Bitcoin plummeted in other markets as profit-takers rushed in after the digital currency set a new high of $66,976 this week.

Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, has taken another step toward mainstream popularity by making its debut on Wall Street.

On the New York Stock Exchange, a bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund, a sort of financial instrument, debuted this week.

The new fund is a more accessible instrument that makes bitcoin more accessible to a wider range of investors.

FTSE 100: Up 0.6 percent to 7,230.71 points in London.

DAX is up 0.7 percent at 15,587.56 in Frankfurt.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 1.1 percent to 6,758.53 points.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,198.25, up 1.0 percent.

The Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo is up 0.3 percent to 28,804.85 points (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is up 0.4 percent to 26,126.93. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,582.60, down 0.3 percent (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is unchanged at 35,603.08. (close)

At 2050 GMT, the euro/dollar was trading at $1.1642, up from $1.1628.

Pound/dollar: $1.3797 is up from $1.3794.

Euro to pound: 84.38 pence, up from 84.26 pence.

Dollar/yen: 113.80 yen, down from 114.02 yen.

Brent North Sea crude is trading at $85.13 a barrel, up 0.6 percent.

West Texas Intermediate: $82.92 per barrel, up 0.5 percent. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.